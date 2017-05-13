Japan Aso says gradually seeing the course of U.S. policies

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso leaves the G7 for Financial ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, May 12, 2017.

BARI, Italy (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he was gradually seeing the course of U.S. economic policies after a two-day gathering of Group of Seven financial leaders in the southern Italy.

Aso made the remarks when asked whether he shared the view by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that other G7 countries are growing comfortable with U.S. policies.

Mnuchin's remarks on trade policy has become clearer than those made at the broader G20 financial chiefs' meeting in Germany in March, Aso told reporters at the end of the G7 meeting.

Aso did not clarify whether he was concerned about U.S. policies.

A senior finance ministry official added that uncertainties remain over U.S. policies including monetary policy but the biggest source of uncertainty lies in tax reform.