3 months ago
Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 3 months ago

Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives at the Petruzzelli Theatre during a G7 for Financial ministers in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy May 11, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI, Italy (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.

The new administration of President Donald Trump was the focus of comments by finance ministers entering a two-day meeting of the group of seven rich countries in Bari, Italy.

Schaeuble said his message to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be that "we need a strong United States to lead the global economy and global politics on a sustainable way."

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Trump's plan to slash taxes on businesses was "ambitions" and he would be watching to see how it affected U.S. growth. He added that he was "not worried" about its broader affects on the economy.

Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Gavin Jones

