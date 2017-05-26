FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Internet News
May 26, 2017 / 5:29 PM / in 3 months

Tech firms must do more to remove harmful content from Internet: UK's May

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the French President during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, May 26, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - Global technology firms must do more to remove harmful and violent content from the internet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting of the G7 group of world leaders held days after the Manchester suicide attack.

"We have discussed what more we can do to defeat global terror," May told reporters.

"Make no mistake, the fight is moving from the battlefield to the internet," she said, adding that it was clear that corporations had to do more and took responsible for harmful content.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by William Schomberg

