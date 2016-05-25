FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain encourages all to abide by tribunal decision on South China Sea: PM
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Britain encourages all to abide by tribunal decision on South China Sea: PM

Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKONAME, Japan (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron, who arrived in Japan on Wednesday for a Group of Seven summit, encouraged Beijing and others to abide by a looming ruling by an international tribunal on a territorial row between China and the Philippines.

Asked whether China had to abide by the ruling, Cameron told reporters: ”We believe that it is in Britain’s interests, in all our interests, to have a world that is based on adhering to the institutions of that world, and the rules of that world.

“That suits us, that is good for us and it is good for the world so we want to encourage China to be part of that rules-based world. We encourage everyone to abide by these adjudications and Britain has always taken that view and I am sure that will be something that we discuss.”

Tension between the Philippines and China has risen as an international tribunal in the Hague prepares to deliver a ruling in the next few months in a case lodged by Manila in 2013 that could undermine Beijing’s claims to 90 percent of the South China Sea. China has rejected the court’s authority.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.