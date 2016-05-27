British PM Cameron says happy to meet Trump but no dates fixed

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that no dates had been fixed for a potential visit by Donald Trump to Britain but that he would be happy to meet the presumptive Republican presidential nominee if he did visit.

"Often these candidates chose to come through various European countries in the run up to the U.S. elections. I don't know whether that will happen. No dates are fixed but I am always happy to meet people on that basis," Cameron told reporters at the G7.

"On Donald Trump, look I would congratulate anybody who can get through those marathon processes for leading one of the two great political parties in the United States of America - it is an extraordinary marathon," Cameron said.