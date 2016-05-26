G7 sees need to send strong message on South, East China Sea disputes

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed on Thursday they need to send a strong message on the South and East China Sea in which China is locked in territorial disputes with Japan and some Southeast Asian neighbors.

“Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe led discussion on the current situation in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Other G7 leaders said it is necessary for G7 to issue a clear signal,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters.