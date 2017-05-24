FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Germany hopes G7 summit can help convince U.S. on climate
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 24, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 3 months ago

Germany hopes G7 summit can help convince U.S. on climate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An official adjusts flags during the G7 summit at the European Council building in Brussels June 5, 2014.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is hoping that a G7 summit in Italy this week can play a role in convincing the United States to remain in the Paris climate agreement, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters in Berlin before the summit, said Germany planned to put climate on the agenda of the G20 summit it will host in Hamburg in early July, suggesting that might also help sway U.S. President Donald Trump.

"If the G7 can make a contribution then that is important," the official said when asked about how other G7 countries might try to convince Trump on the climate issue.

"A lot can happen in five weeks," the official said, pointing to the G20 summit. "(Climate) will also be on the agenda there. I think one needs to look at this as a process."

The official said the aim was to include contentious issues like trade and climate in the G7 communique.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.