U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he would make a decision on whether to support a landmark international agreement on climate change next week.

"I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!" he tweeted on the final day of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy at which he refused to bow to pressure from allies to back the landmark 2015 agreement.