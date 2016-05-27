FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
G7 aims for entry into effect of Paris accord by year-end
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 27, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

G7 aims for entry into effect of Paris accord by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(From L) European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for the family photo during the first day of the Group of Seven (G7) summit meetings in Ise Shima, Japan, May 26, 2016.Pool

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed on Friday that they will aim for the Paris climate agreement to go into effect by the end of the year, a Japanese senior government spokesman said.

"G7 countries need to work together and spearhead effort toward the early entry into effect and effective implementation of the historic Paris accord," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko quoted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as telling other G7 leaders.

Last December in Paris, almost 200 nations agreed a sweeping plan to end global dependence on fossil fuels to limit rising temperatures.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.