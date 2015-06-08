FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says G7 committed to limiting global temperature rise
June 8, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says G7 committed to limiting global temperature rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference during the G7 summit at Elmau Castle hotel in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) countries are committed to a goal of limiting the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day G7 summit, Merkel added that the leading industrialized countries were also committed to raising $100 billion in annual climate financing by 2020 from public and private sources.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Carrel

