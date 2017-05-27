G7 communique acknowledges split with U.S. on climate

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - In an unusual admission, Group of Seven (G7) leaders said in their final communique on Saturday that they had failed to bridge differences over climate change, with the United States unable to join other countries in committing to the Paris Agreement.

"The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics," the communique read.

"Understanding this process, the heads of state and of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom and the presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement," it said.