Trade and Russia unresolved issues in G7 communique: source

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) leaders have still not agreed to joint language on the issues of trade and Russia, a G7 source said, hours before their final communique is due to be published.

The source said diplomats had been unable to resolve whether the communique would include a pledge to fight against "protectionism" and a separate threat to take additional action against Russia, if warranted, for its intervention in Ukraine.

Language on climate change has been finalised, the source said. The communique will specify that six of the seven countries back the 2015 Paris Agreement and that the United States had been given more time to decide on its stance.

G7 leaders were due to finalize the language on trade and Russia on Saturday afternoon, the source said.