G7 to examine economic risk, vow policy mix to spur growth: sources

G7 foreign ministers (L to R) E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, Britain's Foreign Minister Philip Hammond, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy's Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault walk together after placing wreaths at the cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum in Hiroshima, Japan April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will examine potential risks to the global economy when they gather this week for their summit in western Japan, government sources told Reuters.

While the global economy was not at a critical stage, uncertainty was rising and the G7 leaders were expected to promote a combination of monetary, fiscal and structural policies to spur growth in their communique, the sources, who were not authorized to speak to the media, said.

“Uncertainty is rising. We are going to (discuss) downside risks to the global economy,” one of the two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

With Britain and Germany resisting calls for fiscal stimulus, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to urge the G7 leaders to adopt a flexible fiscal policy, taking into account each country’s own situation, the sources said.

The G7 leaders were also expected to reaffirm their previous commitment to stability in the foreign exchange market, they said.

