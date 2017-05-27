FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says hopes Trump will finally back climate deal
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 3 months ago

France's Macron says hopes Trump will finally back climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference at the end of the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.

"I told Donald Trump that it was crucial that the United States remained fully engaged in the Paris climate change deal," Macron told reporters, adding that the accord was vital for the interests and reputation of the United States.

Speaking at the end of the G7 summit, Macron also said he would discuss the Syrian crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their planned talks in Versailles outside Paris on Monday. Macron added that he would be "demanding" in his exchanges with Putin.

Macron also said he wanted to hold a summit soon with the leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine over the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by John Irish in Taormina and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Gareth Jones

