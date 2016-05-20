FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 finance ministers more optimistic about world economy: Schaeuble
#World News
May 20, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

G7 finance ministers more optimistic about world economy: Schaeuble

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SENDAI, Japan (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) leading industry nations are more optimistic about economic growth in the world than previously, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

“We agreed, that the world economic environment is better than some feared a few months ago,” Schaeuble said after the first round of talks at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Sendai.

He added that Germany had growing room for fiscal maneuver and said he was in favor of using this in the next legislative period.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
