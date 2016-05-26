FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk urges global solidarity on refugee crisis
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2016 / 12:59 AM / a year ago

EU's Tusk urges global solidarity on refugee crisis

Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian Navy vessels off the coast of Sicily in this April 11, 2016 handout picture provided by Italy's Marina Militare. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday he would like the global community to show solidarity regarding the refugee crisis and recognize it is a global problem.

Tusk said he would seek G7 support and commitment to increasing global assistance for the immediate and long-term needs of refugees.

“We are aware that because of geography, most of the responsibility (regarding the refugee crisis) has been and will be placed on Europe,” said Tusk.

“If we (G7) do not take the lead in managing this crisis, nobody would.”

Tusk was speaking at a briefing held shortly before the Group of Seven summit kicked off later on Thursday. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.