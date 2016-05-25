FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. will cooperate with Japan's investigation into Okinawa murder case
#World News
May 25, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Obama says U.S. will cooperate with Japan's investigation into Okinawa murder case

U.S. President Barack Obama attends a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States will cooperate fully with Japan’s investigation into a recent case in which a U.S. man was arrested in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman, calling the crime “appalling.”

“I extended my sincerest condolences and deepest regrets. The United States will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure justice is done under the Japanese legal system,” Obama told reporters.

Obama was speaking at a joint news conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the eve of a gathering of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies.

A U.S. civilian working on a base on Okinawa island, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan - was arrested last week in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, Thomas Wilson, Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
