G7 has 'controversial' debate on climate change: Merkel

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family phto at the Greek Theatre during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders had a "controversial" debate on climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday, with U.S. President Donald Trump urged by everyone at the table to back the Paris Accords.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Trump was still considering the matter, but added that he believed Washington would in the end honor its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.