3 months ago
Merkel says G7 debate on climate was 'very unsatisfying'
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 3 months ago

Merkel says G7 debate on climate was 'very unsatisfying'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the conclusion of a G7 summit in Sicily on Saturday that a debate between leaders over climate had been "very unsatisfying", noting the United States had been totally isolated in its refusal to commit to the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

"The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying," Merkel told reporters. "There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not."

Merkel added that the debate over trade had also been "very tough" but expressed satisfaction that U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to language in the final G7 communique that pledges to fight protectionism and commits to a rules-based international trade system.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer

