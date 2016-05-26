Germany's Merkel says risks to global economy persist despite growth

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Risks to the global economy remain despite signs of stable growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that low commodity prices were a problem for many countries.

“The world economy is showing signs of stable growth, but there are risks,” Merkel said in Japan where Group of Seven leaders are meeting.

Turning her attention to European Union sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Merkel said it was too early to talk about lifting the punitive measures.