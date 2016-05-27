Germany's Merkel: No G7 discussion on Brexit but leaders hope for 'In' vote

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that a Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit did not discuss a potential British exit from the European Union at their summit meeting but that there was a consensus that they wanted the country to stay in.

"It was no subject here. But there was the signal that all who sat here want Britain to stay part of the EU," Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day G7 leaders summit, which wraps up in central Japan on Friday. "But the decision is up to the British voters."