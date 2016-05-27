FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany's Merkel: No G7 discussion on Brexit but leaders hope for 'In' vote
#World News
May 27, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel: No G7 discussion on Brexit but leaders hope for 'In' vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) arrive at the second working session during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 26, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that a Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit did not discuss a potential British exit from the European Union at their summit meeting but that there was a consensus that they wanted the country to stay in.

"It was no subject here. But there was the signal that all who sat here want Britain to stay part of the EU," Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day G7 leaders summit, which wraps up in central Japan on Friday. "But the decision is up to the British voters."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
