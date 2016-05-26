FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe tells G7 North Korea nuclear, missile developments a concern for Europe
May 26, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe tells G7 North Korea nuclear, missile developments a concern for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has a photo session with the participants in the Seventh Congress of the WPK in this undated handout photo provided by KCNA on May 13, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

ISE-SHIMA (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told fellow Group of Seven leaders on Thursday that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are also a concern to Europe, a top Japanese government official said.

Chairing the first of two days of a G7 summit in central Japan, Abe told his counterparts that Pyongyang’s development of nuclear technology and ballistic missiles poses a threat to international peace, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

The prime minister also said it is important to have Russia’s constructive engagement in neighboring Ukraine and said Japan is ready to extend a fresh $500 million in aid to Iraq, Seko said.

Writing by William Mallard

