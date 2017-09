KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack said on Monday he was confident Islamic State militants would be driven out of Iraq and defeated but there would be setbacks along the way.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the G7 summit in Germany, Obama said the militants’ success in Ramadi would be a short-term tactical one.

Abadi urged the international community to help prevent the group, also known as ISIL, from gleaning profits from oil smuggling.