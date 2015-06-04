Obama to press EU on Russia sanctions, meet Abadi at G7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will urge European Union leaders to maintain sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine at the upcoming G7 meeting, where he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, U.S. officials said.

Obama arrives in Germany on Sunday for the summit of leaders from the world’s top industrial nations.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron, the officials told reporters in a conference call.