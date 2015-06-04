FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to press EU on Russia sanctions, meet Abadi at G7
June 4, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to press EU on Russia sanctions, meet Abadi at G7

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall meeting with Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Fellows (YSEALI) at the White House in Washington June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will urge European Union leaders to maintain sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine at the upcoming G7 meeting, where he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, U.S. officials said.

Obama arrives in Germany on Sunday for the summit of leaders from the world’s top industrial nations.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron, the officials told reporters in a conference call.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Julia Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
