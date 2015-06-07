Obama says G7 to discuss Russian aggression in Ukraine

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said before the start of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in the Bavarian Alps that leaders would discuss how to stand up to Russia’s “aggression” in Ukraine as well as threats from extremism and climate change.

“So over the next two days in Schloss Elmau we’re going to discuss our shared future, the global economy that creates jobs and opportunity, maintaining a strong and prosperous European Union, forging new trade partnerships across the Atlantic, standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, combating threats from violent extremism to climate change,” Obama said in a town near the summit site at Schloss Elmau.

“On all these issues we are very grateful for the partnership and leadership of your chancellor, Angela Merkel,” he added, standing next to the German leader, surrounded by locals dressed in traditional lederhosen and dirndl corseted dresses.