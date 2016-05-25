FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM protests against Okinawa incident at summit with Obama
May 25, 2016

Japan PM protests against Okinawa incident at summit with Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he lodged a stern protest with U.S. President Barack Obama following the arrest last week of a U.S. base worker in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Okinawa, southern Japan.

“As Japanese prime minister, I protested sternly to President Obama over the recent incident in Okinawa,” Abe told a news conference, flanked by the president ahead of a Group of Seven summit meeting starting on Thursday.

“I feel strong indignation about the selfish and extremely mean crime,” Abe said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard

