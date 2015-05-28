UK's Osborne: 'real willingness' in EU to negotiate on reforms

DRESDEN, Germany (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said other European Union countries were willing to negotiate over Britain’s push to reform the bloc before it holds a referendum on whether to stay in the EU.

“Whatever public positions you hear people in Europe take, what I detect is a real willingness now to negotiate,” Osborne said on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries in Germany.

The G7 includes EU members Germany, France and Italy as well as Britain.