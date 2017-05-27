FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. backs call for fight against protectionism in G7 communique: source
May 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. backs call for fight against protectionism in G7 communique: source

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to include a pledge to fight trade protectionism in a final communique due to be released later on Saturday at the end of a summit of Group of Seven leaders, a G7 source said.

Trump has previously endorsed protectionist measures, saying the United States was suffering due to unfair trade practices from some of its main Western allies, including Germany, as well as from China and some developing nations.

"Trump agreed that the fight against protectionism should be in the final statement," a G7 source said.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Noah Barkin

