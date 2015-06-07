FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters block road to G7 summit site
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Protesters block road to G7 summit site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) - Protesters sat down in the road leading to the luxury hotel where of Group of Seven (G7) leaders are due to meet on Sunday, forcing them to make the final stretch of their journey by helicopter, security officials said.

Police blocked the protesters in the road leading out of the German resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, preventing them from progressing any further towards Schloss Elmau, the hotel in the Bavarian Alps where the leaders will meet.

Bavarian police said on Twitter that 12 protesters sat down in the road. After the police talked to them, seven of the demonstrators left voluntarily, while five were dragged away.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will welcome the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union on Sunday for the meeting expected to focus on issues like climate change, the fight against pandemics, Middle East turmoil and an upsurge of violence in Ukraine.

Reporting by Paul Taylor and Reuters TV; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.