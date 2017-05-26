Trump's views on climate change 'evolving': White House adviser

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's views on climate change are evolving after discussions with Group of Seven allies, but in the end he will put U.S. interests first, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Friday.

"I think his views are evolving. He came here to learn. He came here to get smart. His views are evolving which is exactly as they should be. His basis for a decision ultimately is going to be what's best for the United States," said Cohn.

On the issue of international trade, Cohn said Trump had told the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Britain that the United States would treat other countries in the same way it was treated.

"It was a very robust discussion," he told reporters in a briefing after a first day of talks amongst the G7 leaders.