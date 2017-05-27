FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Trump tweets 'money is beginning to pour in' to NATO
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 months ago

Trump tweets 'money is beginning to pour in' to NATO

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that NATO alliance allies are already stepping up their contributions to the organization, two days after the president scolded members for not spending enough on defense.

"Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in -NATO will be much stronger," Trump tweeted from Sicily where he is attending a Group of Seven meeting.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

