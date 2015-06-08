FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU likely to extend Russia sanctions over Ukraine: Hollande
June 8, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

EU likely to extend Russia sanctions over Ukraine: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said it was likely that EU sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine would be extended until the end of the year.

Hollande was speaking at a news conference after a leaders of the G7 wealthy nations met in Germany and referred to an EU summit meeting later this month where sanctions against Russia would be broached.

“It’s likely to be the proposal put forward by the European authorities,” he told reporters.

Germany’s leader Angela Merkel told a separate news conference G7 countries were ready to strengthen sanctions.

Merkel said the leaders want Russia and Ukraine to comply with a Feb. 12 ceasefire agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk that largely halted fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Reporting by Noah Barkin in Marine Pennetier; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

