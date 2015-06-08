FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says G7 ready to strengthen sanctions vs Russia if needed
June 8, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says G7 ready to strengthen sanctions vs Russia if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with U.S. President Barack Obama for a family picture at the G7 summit at the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries were ready, if necessary, to strengthen sanctions against Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Merkel said the leaders want Russia and Ukraine to comply with a Feb. 12 ceasefire agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk that largely halted fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

“We are also ready, should the situation escalate, which we don’t want, to strengthen sanctions if the situation makes that necessary but we believe we should do everything to move forward the political process of Minsk,” she told the final news conference of a two-day G7 summit in Bavaria.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
