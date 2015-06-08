FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2015 / 2:34 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says global economy not performing at full potential

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to British Prime Minister David Cameron during their meeting at the G7 Summit in Kruen, Germany June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the global economy was expanding but it was not achieving its full potential.

“In the global economy, America is a major source of strength,” he told a news conference in Kruen, Germany after a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations.

“At the same time we recognize that the global economy, while growing, is still not performing at its full potential.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
