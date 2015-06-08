Obama says global economy not performing at full potential

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the global economy was expanding but it was not achieving its full potential.

“In the global economy, America is a major source of strength,” he told a news conference in Kruen, Germany after a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations.

“At the same time we recognize that the global economy, while growing, is still not performing at its full potential.”