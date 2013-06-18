FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G8 communique represents real shift by Russia, says Canada PM
June 18, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

G8 communique represents real shift by Russia, says Canada PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - A communique by the Group of Eight nations calling for an end to the fighting in Syria on Tuesday represents a real shift by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

“We have a very different outcome and much better outcome than I thought we were going to have,” Harper told reporters. Before the summit, Harper had said he feared Putin’s support for Syria would make a G8 agreement difficult.

“I think this was a very significant move on the part of Mr Putin and the Russians,” he said.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Jackie Frank

