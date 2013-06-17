FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Japan PM to introduce structural reforms
June 17, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 4 years

Merkel says Japan PM to introduce structural reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had made clear at the G8 summit that his country would undertake structural reforms in the foreseeable future and return to budget consolidation in the medium term.

Japan’s cabinet rubber-stamped a set of measures last Friday to boost economic growth that so far have failed to impress markets and made Abe promise to take more steps after next month’s upper house elections.

“For me, it was very important to hear that Japan is thinking very strongly about structural changes,” Merkel said at the summit of the Group of Eight (G8) major economies in Northern Ireland.

Reporting By Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
