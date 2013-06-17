FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S., Russia share interest in stopping Syria violence
June 17, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 4 years

Obama says U.S., Russia share interest in stopping Syria violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, in a tense meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, said the two men had different views on the war in Syria but shared an interest in stopping violence and ensuring chemical weapons were not used.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting at a G8 summit in Northern Ireland, Obama said the two leaders had instructed their teams to work on a peace conference about Syria in Geneva.

Obama said he and Putin expressed cautious optimism about the ability to move forward on a dialogue with Iran after a moderate cleric was elected president there.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason; editing by Kate Holton

