Russia's Putin says disagrees with Obama on Syria

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk away after speaking about their meeting during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Russia and the United States disagree on how to end the conflict in Syria but want the bloodshed to stop and the warring parties brought to the negotiating table, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

“Our positions do not fully coincide, but we are united by the common intention to end the violence, to stop the number of victims increasing in Syria, to resolve the problems by peaceful means, including the Geneva talks,” Putin said after talks with U.S. President Barack Obama at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland.

Looking tense and staring mostly at the floor alongside Obama, Putin added: “We agreed to push the process of peace talks and encourage the parties to sit down at the negotiation table, organize the talks in Geneva.”