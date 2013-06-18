FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says did not feel isolated at G8
June 18, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Russia's Putin says did not feel isolated at G8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking after two days of tense G8 talks on Syria, said on Tuesday he did not feel isolated at the summit despite clashing with leaders on how to resolve Syria’s civil war.

The Kremlin leader also renewed his criticism of U.S. plans to send weapons to Syrian rebels, adding that some G8 leaders had also expressed doubt that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons.

Reporting By Alexei Anischuk Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

