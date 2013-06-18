FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says blocks mention of Assad's fate in G8 statement
June 18, 2013

Russia says blocks mention of Assad's fate in G8 statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Russia blocked any mention of the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a final G8 summit communiqué, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Ryabkov said G8 leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama were likely to urge progress on holding a Syrian peace conference which Moscow believes is the only way to resolve the Syrian conflict.

“By the end of the day you will see a serious, concrete document on Syria that has not been watered down,” Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the summit near the Northern Irish town of Enniskillen.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

