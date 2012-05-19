FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande wants Greece to stay in euro zone
May 19, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

France's Hollande wants Greece to stay in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, but expected the country to meet its commitments.

“The message I gave was the hope that Greece stays in the euro zone, respects its commitments and is supported by Europe to stimulate its growth,” he said.

Hollande said he had wanted to discuss Spanish and other bank recapitalization, but the G8 had not been the forum to deal with the issue.

Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau. Editing by Warren Strobel

