G8 to discuss range of oil market options: White House

White House National Security Advisor Tom Donilon (2nd L) watches on as U.S. President Barack Obama walks to his seat for a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (not pictured) in Nusa Dua, Bali, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders at this weekend’s G8 summit will discuss pressures on global oil markets and options they could take in response, a top White House official said on Thursday, declining to specify whether a release of strategic reserves would be on the table.

“There will be a broad discussion,” Tom Donilon, President Barack Obama’s top security aide, told reporters ahead of the Friday-Saturday meetings the United States is hosting at Camp David, Maryland.

“I‘m sure that the leaders will discuss the range of options that they might have before them,” Donilon said.