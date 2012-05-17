FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G8 to discuss range of oil market options: White House
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2012 / 7:13 PM / in 5 years

G8 to discuss range of oil market options: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House National Security Advisor Tom Donilon (2nd L) watches on as U.S. President Barack Obama walks to his seat for a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (not pictured) in Nusa Dua, Bali, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders at this weekend’s G8 summit will discuss pressures on global oil markets and options they could take in response, a top White House official said on Thursday, declining to specify whether a release of strategic reserves would be on the table.

“There will be a broad discussion,” Tom Donilon, President Barack Obama’s top security aide, told reporters ahead of the Friday-Saturday meetings the United States is hosting at Camp David, Maryland.

“I‘m sure that the leaders will discuss the range of options that they might have before them,” Donilon said.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.