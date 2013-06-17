FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to pledge more than $300 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2013 / 9:29 PM / in 4 years

Obama to pledge more than $300 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will announce more than $300 million in new humanitarian aid to address the Syrian crisis, with a little less than half going to Syria itself and the rest to neighboring countries struggling with an influx of refugees, the White House said on Monday.

Obama was set to announce the aid during a dinner with other leaders of the G8 nations, the White House said, noting that the money will be spent on food, medical equipment, water and shelter.

The United States has been the biggest donor of humanitarian aid during the two-year civil war in Syria, donating more than $800 million in total.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.