Syria peace conference unlikely to be before August after G8 clash

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - An international peace conference aimed at ending the conflict in Syria is unlikely to take place before August after G8 leaders clashed with Russia over the nature of a transitional government, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

“You’re close to a seven to one position on Syria and clearly (Vladimir) Putin doesn’t hold back with his views,” the source said, saying a peace conference in Geneva was unlikely to take place in July.