June 18, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. applauds G8 endorsement of Syria talks: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EINNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - The endorsement at the G8 summit of political negotiations on Syria’s two-year civil war met the goals pursued by President Barack Obama, including ones he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

“The communique achieves the objectives on Syria that the President was pursuing in his talks with other leaders, including President Putin, notably on a political process to resolve the conflict, investigation of chemical weapons use, and humanitarian support for the Syrian people,” the senior administration official said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank

