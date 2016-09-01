Gabon demonstrators protesting election result clash with police

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Loud explosions and gunfire resounded through the Nkembo neighborhood of Gabon's capital on Thursday as security forces clashed with protesters angry at an election victory for President Ali Bongo they said was rigged, witnesses said.

Clashes over the election result started on Wednesday when the parliament was partially set on fire. Overnight, security forces assaulted the headquarters of opposition leader Jean Ping, according to Ping and witnesses.