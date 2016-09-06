FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU election mission in Gabon says finds anomalies in results
September 6, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

EU election mission in Gabon says finds anomalies in results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - A European Union mission to observe Gabon's election said on Tuesday it had found anomalies in results from the southeast region of Haut-Ogooue where President Ali Bongo won 95.46 percent of the votes cast.

Bongo, whose family has ruled the Central African country for half a century, won the Aug. 27 election by fewer than 5,000 votes. The opposition says the election was stolen and that turnout from Haut-Ogooue had been inflated to give Bongo victory.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
