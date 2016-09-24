FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU questions legitimacy of Gabon elections process
September 24, 2016

EU questions legitimacy of Gabon elections process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union complained on Saturday that it had been granted only "very limited access" to a court review of results from Gabon's Aug. 27 election that upheld the victory of President Ali Bongo, which had been challenged by opposition.

"Consequently, the Gabonese people's confidence on the integrity of the electoral process can, legitimately, be put in doubt," Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and Development Commissioner Neven Mimica said in a statement.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson

