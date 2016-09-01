FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France calls for immediate end of violence in Gabon
September 1, 2016 / 6:59 AM / a year ago

France calls for immediate end of violence in Gabon

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault leaves the Elysee Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, August 31, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called for an immediate end of violence in Gabon on Thursday, following the disputed re-election of President Ali Bongo that triggered clashes between the police an opposition supporters.

"Within the framework of a political process, there's no room for violence," Ayrault said in a written statement. "I'm calling, therefore, all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid additional victims."

Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Thursday that two people were killed and many wounded when the presidential guard and police attacked his party's headquarters overnight.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
