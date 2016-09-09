FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 1:48 PM / a year ago

France says Gabon's constitutional court must be transparent, impartial over election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabon's constitutional court must examine the opposition's challenge to the presidential election with transparency and impartiality, France's foreign minister said on Friday.

"France continues to follow carefully developments in Gabon," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement. "The constitutional court has been asked to examine the provisional presidential results.

"It must examine these with transparency and impartiality and all means must be put in place to ensure the respect of its principles and establishment of the sincerity of the vote."

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

