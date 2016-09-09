France says Gabon's constitutional court must be transparent, impartial over election results

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabon's constitutional court must examine the opposition's challenge to the presidential election with transparency and impartiality, France's foreign minister said on Friday.

"France continues to follow carefully developments in Gabon," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement. "The constitutional court has been asked to examine the provisional presidential results.

"It must examine these with transparency and impartiality and all means must be put in place to ensure the respect of its principles and establishment of the sincerity of the vote."